CHICAGO (CBS)– Mosquitoes in Skokie and Wilmette tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District, the mosquitoes were collected from traps on June 5.
According to NSMAD data, one infected mosquito was found out 16 batches in Wilmette and one infected mosquito was found out of 34 batches tested in Skokie.
West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes were also located in Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Kenilworth, Northbrook, Northfield and Winnetka.
NSMAD recommends using inspect repellent, wearing loose fitting clothing and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times.
The NSMAD said the risk of being infected is low at this time.