CHICAGO (CBS) — JoAnn Cunningham gave birth to a baby girl and named her Gracie Faith, while in prison on charges she murdered 5-year-old son, A.J. Freund.
CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards has learned Cunningham was able to spend two days in the hospital with her newborn daughter before the infant was transferred to state custody.
Cunningham and A.J.’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., have pleaded not guilty after they were formally indicted on a combined 61 charges of murder, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide in A.J.’s death. Cunningham was about seven months pregnant at the time of her arrest.
It is unclear whether Freund Sr. or Daniel Nowicki, Cunningham’s boyfriend, is the father. Both men are currently in jail. Nowicki was booked into the McHenry County Jail on June 11 because he violated his plea agreement in a previous case.
Freund faces a total of 41 counts; Cunningham faces 20. Both requested a jury trial. Freund Sr. asked for a psychological evaluation due to an opioid addiction, and prosecutors did not fight that request.
Cunningham and Freund Sr. are accused of killing A.J. more than a week before his body was found on April 24.
Police and prosecutors have said A.J.’s parents forced him into a cold shower as punishment for soiling his clothes and severely beat him on April 15.
His father later found him dead in his bed at their home in Crystal Lake and buried him in a shallow grave. A.J.’s parents falsely reported him missing three days later.
Police found A.J.’s body wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Woodstock on April 24 and charged both of his parents with murder.
