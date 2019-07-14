CHICAGO (CBS)– The death of three family members found dead in an Elmhurst house fire has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was reported at a house in the 300 block of Willow Road in around 9:30 p.m. on July 12.
According to officials, the Elmhurst Fire Department removed three people, one woman and two males, from the house. Officials said all three were deceased and the incident was “suspicious.”
Officials identified the suspect as Jamie M. Jones, 43, who is the mother of 16-year-old Jason M. Harris and 19-year-old Nathan A. Harris.
“The investigation determined that Jamie took the lives of both of her sons with a firearm before starting her home on fire and committing suicide with a firearm,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
In a statement, Sheriff James Mendrick stated, “This is truly a tragedy. An act like this is completely inconceivable. This will be a trying time for the family, the community and our first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this horrible incident. We offer sincere condolences for anyone affected and urge anyone who is going through stressful times in their lives to please seek help.“