



No bond for singer R. Kelly.

And some bombshell details from federal prosecutors about the charges against the R&B star.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey has the story from the Dirksen Federal Building.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors said that this time around, unlike Kelly’s 2008 case, witness are cooperating with law enforcement.

They argued that Kelly’s acquittal was due to the fact that he manipulated the victims and their families. And they said that was one of the reasons why he should not have been allowed to walk free.

Singer R. Kelly could soon get used to the orange jumpsuit and ankle shackles that he wore to Tuesday afternoon’s detention hearing. Kelly is charged with 18 counts spanning two federal jurisdictions and ranging from child pornography & obstruction of justice to racketeering.

His two girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, walked in to the federal court room holding hands and sat in the front row.

Federal prosecutors told the judge they have 12 victims and possess three videos showing R. Kelly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

It’s the same minor at the center of his case more than a decade ago.

But now prosecutors said they have five witnesses who will corroborate what’s depicted that video. And they said the other two videos are new.

Prosecutors told the judge that if Kelly got out again, he would have to opportunity to pay off or intimidate victims, their families and other people with knowledge of his actions.

The judge agreed, declining bond before Kelly pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Kelly’s crisis manger Darrell Johnson said they will fight the judge’s decision on bond.

“That’s the decision of the judge so we have to live with it. We have the options of appeals. We will do that. And as I said from the very beginning to everyone, you have to bring the proof. If you don’t have the book, it won’t keep,” Johnson said.

Kelly’s legal team said the singer has never been a flight risk.

“How could he flee? He has no money,” attorney Steve Greenberg said in court.

He argued that the singer’s inability to read means they will have to go over enormous amounts of discovery with him individually, which is difficult in his small cell.

“He’s in 24 hour-a-day solitary confinement,” Greenberg said. “Essentially it’s the hole because that’s the safest place for them to house him. No TV, no anything. No contact with other people. It’s largely inhumane.”

Prosecutors also noted that when asked about his marriage history, the singer omitted his 1994 marriage to then 15-year-old Aaliyah. Kelly’s attorney said he declined to answer that question.

