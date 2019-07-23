CHICAGO (CBS) — A man killed in a fireworks explosion this week suffered fatal injuries to his skull and brain, officials said Tuesday.
An autopsy determined that Juan Acevedo, 53, died of craniocerebral injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The manner of death was an accident.
Police were called around 3:55 p.m. Monday for a report of an explosion in the 3900 block of West 85th Street. The call was initially for a grill explosion, but the man later identified as Acevedo was found dead at the scene and fireworks were involved, the Fire Department said.
Acevedo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some neighbors took pictures of what was described as a gruesome scene, but wouldn’t go on camera.