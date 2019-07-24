



— Police released video Wednesday of a man who is wanted for questioning in a brutal slashing attack on a woman near the DePaul University campus in Lincoln Park last week.

The suspect stole a vehicle from the area of the 353 N. Desplaines St. in the West Loop on Wednesday, July 17, police said. Police released video from the scene of that crime.

Police said the suspect has “similar demographics” to the suspect in the attack on a woman who was found with her face and neck slashed near DePaul early on Thursday, July 18.

Police are looking for this man. He’s accused of stealing a car and then the following day slashing the throat of a woman near Depaul University’s Campus. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/b5o5Je5Oca — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 24, 2019

Police said officers responding to a well-being check around 3:45 a.m. that morning found the 22-year-old woman on the ground on Halsted Street just south of the intersection with Lincoln and Fullerton avenues – near the university’s music building.

The woman was bleeding from the neck. She had been slashed with a knife, beaten and her wallet stolen.

Police believe the assailant wanted to sexually assault the woman, but she fought back.

Following the attack, the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, with lacerations to her face and neck.

DePaul University spokeswoman Carol Hughes confirmed the victim recently graduated from DePaul.

So far in 2019, there have been 59 robberies and 16 sexual assaults in the Lincoln Park area. It was not known Wednesday evening whether the suspect in the attack last week was connected to any of those incidents, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported.

Police Wednesday evening said they could not comment on any possible links as the investigation continued.

The man wanted for questioning is known to frequent the area of Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street, and the area of Division and Orleans streets, police said.

Police advised that everyone be aware of the situation and alert neighbors, call 911 to report anyone suspicious, avoid walking alone, and always be aware of surroundings.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Area Central Detective Division at (312) 747-8380.