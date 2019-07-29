CHICAGO (CBS) — Donald Trump’s attacks on an African American congressman’s district in Baltimore mirror comments he allegedly made to his former personal attorney about Chicago.
….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
Trump on Saturday demanded an investigation into Maryland’s 7th congressional district, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”
Cummings’ district includes parts of both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, along with a majority of Howard County.
The president widened his attacks Monday, saying Rev. Al Sharpton, who was traveling to Baltimore on Monday, “hates Whites.”
I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, earlier this year told Congress that he and Trump were driving through a poor black neighborhood in Chicago, and Trump said “only black people could live that way.”
In his opening remarks to the House Oversight Committee in February, Cohen said, “Mr. Trump is a racist.”
“The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries “s***holes,” Cohen testified. “In private, he is even worse.
“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘s***hole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.”
“While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only black people could live that way. And, he told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid. And yet I continued to work for him.”