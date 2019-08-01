



— The first Lollapalooza Festival took place in 1991, and a lot has changed since then.

This year, you won’t see Jane’s Addiction, Nine Inch Nails, or Siouxsie & the Banshees. Instead among the headliners is Ariana Grande, who was not even born yet in 1991.

But you will find a fashion accessory that might evoke memories of that now-distant year, and which has been making a major comeback.

As CBS 2 Web Producer Elyssa Kaufman discovered, fanny packs are back and taking over Lollapalooza 2019.

Hannah Velehradsky wore her fanny pack over camo pants. Ariel Owen went with a leopard print pack, and Albert and Joy went with a metallic design.

And they’re not shy about showing their fanny packs off.

Back in the spring, Bloomingdales men’s fashion director Justin Berkowitz told Vanessa Murdock of CBS 2 in New York the fanny pack is back in a big way – though some devotees have rechristened it the belt bag.

“I think, one, is hyper-utilitarian. I think, two, we’re living more active daily lives,” Berkowitz explained in the April 25 segment.

You’ll find the belt bag is back for both men and women – as Lollapalooza attendees showed us.