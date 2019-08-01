



— Hundreds of people gathered in Willowbrook Thursday evening for what was expected to be a fiery public meeting on Sterigenics.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency called the meeting as an opportunity for the public to comment and voice concerns about Sterigenics and its medical sterilization plant in the western suburb.

Prior to the meeting, some residents gathered outside for a protest opposing Sterigenics. The group chanted, “Shut them down!” and “It must go!” as they held signs. The protesters were worried about their air quality and health.

Sterigenics was partially shut down in February, after the EPA found the company released high levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing chemical.

A consent order filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office would allow the plant to reopen if it meets strict new requirements regarding ethylene oxide emissions.

An order keeping the ethylene oxide operation shut down will remain in place for at least 30 days to allow the courts to review public comments on the deal.

The proposed agreement would allow Sterigenics to again use the chemical at its plant, but the company would first have to create new systems to capture the ethylene oxide gas. The EPA would have to approve that system.

Also, Sterigenics would have to eliminate all emissions – no level of gas would be tolerated.

The CBS 2 Investigators since January have exposed calls by federal lawmakers for criminal and civil investigations.

Sterigenics also has to put up $300,000 to fund environmental improvement projects. There are no other fines or penalties.

A judge still has to sign off on the consent order.