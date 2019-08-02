



R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Friday morning to racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York, and a federal judge ordered him held without bail.

The 52-year-old singer already was being held without bail on separate charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Chicago.

In the New York case, the 52-year-old singer is accused of paying women and girls to cross state lines to meet him for illegal sexual activity.

The charges in New York stem from five women and girls who are identified only as “Jane Does” in court documents.

The alleged incidents date back to 1999.

R Kelly plead not guilty. He’s being held without bail. @CBSNewYork — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) August 2, 2019

Kelly formally pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing in Brooklyn on Friday. Seated between defense attorneys Douglas Anton and Steve Greenberg, Kelly was stoic and kept his gaze down for most of the hearing.

His live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, attended the hearing to show their support for Kelly.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for noon to discuss scheduling issues and other procedural matters in the case. Kelly also will have an opportunity to ask another judge at that hearing to grant him bail.

Kelly has been held in federal custody in Chicago since his arrest last month.

The New York indictment charges Kelly with five felony counts, including racketeering and Mann Act violations, which involve transporting a person across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity. The racketeering case also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor.

“R. Kelly’s enterprise was not only engaged in music; as alleged, for two decades the enterprise at the direction of R. Kelly preyed upon young women and teenagers whose dreams of meeting a superstar soon turned into a nightmare of rape, child pornography and forced labor,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent In Charge Angel Melendez said. “The musician turned predator allegedly used his stardom to coax some victims into nefarious sex acts while certain members of his enterprise calculatingly facilitated the aberrant conduct.”

Federal prosecutors said Kelly and his managers, bodyguards, and other employees acted as a criminal enterprise to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly. Kelly and his enterprise would pick out women and girls who attended his concerts and other events; and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly. He would later hold them against their will, according to the feds.

Once the women and girls Kelly had picked started staying with him, he and his employees would set rules his victims had to follow, including not leaving their rooms without Kelly’s permission, even to eat or go to the bathroom; not looking at other men; to wear baggy clothing whenever they weren’t with him; demanding absolute commitment to Kelly; and calling the singer “Daddy.”

Kelly allegedly coerced some of the girls he’d abused to engage in sexually explicit conduct on video, which he later had shipped across state lines. The feds also said he didn’t inform his victims that he had a sexually transmitted disease.

The singer is expected to plead not guilty at Friday’s hearing. In court filings, his attorneys called the alleged victims in the case “disgruntled groupies … who now show groupie remorse.”

Kelly’s defense says the girls sought the singer’s attention and even fought for it and that Kelly became friends and cared about them.

His lawyers already have asked the judge to grant bail, although a federal judge in Chicago already has ordered him held without bond in a separate case in Chicago, accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography, obstruction of justice, and coercing minors to engage in sex. Kelly’s attorneys also are asking a federal judge in Chicago to reconsider his ruling denying Kelly bail.

In the Chicago case, federal prosecutors have said Kelly and two associates paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover tapes of him sexually abusing the girl at the center of his 2008 child pornography trial and coerced the victim and her family to lie about what happened.

Federal prosecutors have suggested they could file a more far-ranging indictment in the case against Kelly and two associates, potentially adding new charges and additional defendants.

Meantime, Kelly also faces more than 20 charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault in Cook County. He was first charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving four females, including three children.

The charges in the case identify the victims only by initials and the dates of the alleged abuse:

• H.W. (13-16 years of age), who Kelly allegedly abused between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;

• J.P. (13-16 years of age), who Kelly allegedly abused between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010;

• R.L. (13-16 years of age), who Kelly allegedly abused between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001;

• L.C. (no age given), who Kelly allegedly abused on Feb. 18, 2003.

In May, he was charged with an additional 11 felony counts involving one of those victims, identified only as JP.

According to the new charges, Kelly engaged in sex acts with JP in January 2010 “by the use of force or threat of force and … acted in such a manner as to threaten or endanger the life of JP.”

The most serious charges in Cook County, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, carry prison terms of up to 30 years in prison.

His next hearing on the Cook County case is scheduled for Aug. 15. Cook County prosecutors have said they expect to decide by then which of the four cases they plan to pursue first. The judge in that case has said he wants to set a trial date for early next year.