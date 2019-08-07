CHICAGO (CBS) — A Romeoville woman has been charged with driving under the influence, after a hit-and-run that critically injured a Divvy bike rider in the River North neighborhood in June.
Police said Kristen Levasseur was driving west on the 400 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on June 25, when she hit a 32-year-old man riding a Divvy bike.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he remained in critical condition on Wednesday, police said. Sources said the man’s wife also was riding a Divvy bike at the time, but was not injured.
Levasseur, 24, fled the scene of the crash without calling for help, according to police.
She turned herself in to police on Tuesday afternoon; and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI, and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.
She was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.