



— President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday night that he is likely to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to a New York Times correspondent.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times tweeted that Trump addressed the reporter pool on Air Force One that he is likely to commute Blagojevich’s 14-year corruption sentence.

TRUMP confirms to pool on AF1 what two sources have said has been discussed for days – that he’s likely to commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2019

Haberman quoted Trump: “I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison. And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich.”

Haberman reported that Trump was pushed to pardon Blagojevich by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Other high-profile people – including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. – have been pushing for a pardon for Blagojevich.

Aides got Trump to agree to commute his sentence.

Per administration officials, BLAGO – another person with an Apprentice connection – has been pushed for a pardon by Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner. Aides got Trump to agree to a commutation instead. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2019

As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported, there have been rumblings that this may happen over the past year, intensifying in the past two weeks.

CBS 2 was working on independently confirming the information Wednesday night.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti Blagojevich, had not addressed Trump’s comments on social media late Wednesday. CBS 2’s Kozlov left Patti Blagojevich a message by phone and text, but there was no response late Wednesday night.

A couple of weeks ago amid rumblings that a commutation might happen, Patti Blagojevich had no comment.

Kozlov did talk Wednesday night to former Gov. Blagojevich’s attorney, Leonard Goodman, who said he could not comment. Sheldon Sorosky, who was Blagojevich’s defense attorney in both his criminal trials and remains close to the former governor, said a commutation is what team Blagojevich has been hoping for – but he has not heard anything official.

Blagojevich is more than halfway through his prison sentence. He entered prison in March 2012, following his 2011 conviction for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected president in 2008.

Trump is Blagojevich’s last hope to get out of prison early. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his last-ditch appeal, leaving presidential clemency as his only option to go free before his sentence is over. He formally filed a petition for leniency last year.

In the past, Trump has said he would consider showing leniency to Blagojevich, also previously calling his 14-year sentence “really unfair.”

“[Fourteen] years in jail for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicians say,” Trump said last year. “What he did does not justify [14] years in a jail. If you read his statement, it was a foolish statement. There was a lot of bravado … but it does not … plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. And it doesn’t, he shouldn’t have been put in jail.”

