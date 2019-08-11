



— The Bears said so long to Bourbonnais on Sunday, heading back to Halas Hall in Lake Forest to finish out training camp there.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Sunday, the Bears have about three weeks to fine-tune things and make a decision on a kicker.

The Bears have now held their final practice in Bourbonnais – a practice Matt Nagy described as decent. He said the guys showed some signs of mental fatigue, and some of the coaches even had to do a little yelling Sunday.

“They get it. They’ve seen coaches get on them before. They react well,” Nagy said. “If you have a bunch of turds, we don’t have turds on this team.”

That may be so, but do they have their Week 1 starting kicker on the team? As much attention as we’ve all paid to the battle between Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro, both know the Bears may still go after somebody else.

“It’s a little exhausting. Every day you feel like if you miss this kick: ‘Am I going to get cut? Are they going to trade for somebody else?’” Pineiro said. “I’m not just competing against Elliott. I’m competing against every other kicker in the league.”

“If you don’t perform, teams are going to elsewhere,” Fry said. “We’ve known that for the whole time.”

Anthony Miller sat out Sunday’s practice with a sprained ankle that he suffered Saturday. Nagy said he didn’t think it was something that would jeopardize Miller’s chances of playing in the regular season opener.

