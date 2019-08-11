



Dozens of people were shot in Chicago over the weekend. In all, two people were killed and 38 others were wounded in shootings since Friday evening.

A shooting early Sunday morning left six people wounded after a gunman opened fire into a crowd of people on Chicago’s west side.

Police responded around 2:47 a.m. to the 3500 block of west Lake, in East Garfield Park, where they found six victims.

One of the victims, who was shot in the back, is in critical condition.

Another weekend shooting victim is a 16-year-old boy who was in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Little Village on Saturday.

The boy was in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 3400 block of West 24th Street when someone fired shots from a sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

In Marquette Park, four people were shot in a drive-by shooting around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots. One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was transferred to Holy Cross hospital in critical condition

The second victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the right side of the body.

The third and fourth victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were shot in the right leg.