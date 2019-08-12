



A Sunday shooting at a barbecue in Humboldt Park that wounded several people including an 8-year-old was just one of 38 incidents across the city over the weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Abrianna Barron, 8, was grazed twice in the leg and has since been treated and released from the hospital.

She was at the barbecue with her family when police say someone fired shots from a blue Dodge Charger.

Witnesses say that same car was circling the block just moments before shots were fired into a crowd of kids near Monticello Avenue and Augusta Boulevard.

Some witnesses say they know who the shooter is, but it is unclear if that information was shared with police.

Early Sunday morning in East Garfield Park police responded to a mass shooting with six victims including five women.

Police say more than 100 people attended a party near Lake Street and Saint Louis Avenue when things got heated and shots were fired.

At least two people shot back.

The bullets hit a 25-year-old man and five women between 27 and 38 years old.

One bar owner returned to work to find a mess in the street and had to clean up the trash and debris left behind by what could have been a deadly party.

One of the victims, who was shot in the back, was in critical condition late Sunday afternoon.

Police are still investigating the two separate shootings.

No one has been arrested.

Another weekend shooting victim is a 16-year-old boy who was in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Little Village on Saturday.

The boy was in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 3400 block of West 24th Street when someone fired shots from a sidewalk, according to Chicago police.

In the 7300 block of South Artesian Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, four people were shot in a drive-by shooting around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots. One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, was transferred to Holy Cross hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the right side of the body.

The third and fourth victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were shot in the right leg.

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Friday evening in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road. Two people were also wounded in a shooting at 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Shootings also left victims wounded in many other city neighborhoods, from Rogers Park to South Chicago.