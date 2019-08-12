CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday’s severe weather forecast is forcing the Chicago White Sox to postpone its game against the Houston Astros.
According to the team, the game will be made up on Tuesday August 13 and it’ll be part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m. The originally scheduled night game will start anywhere between 30 and 40 minutes after the first game.
“Fans with game tickets, parking coupons and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow night’s originally scheduled game can attend both games with their ticket and parking pass. Gates will open at 2:40 p.m. and parking lots at 1:40 p.m.” That’s according to a news release from the White Sox.