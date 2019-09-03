TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — A man will be spending five years in prison after exposing himself and sexually abusing children at a public swimming pool in Elgin.

Jose T. Barboza-Lopez, 28, of Elgin, agreed to a sentence of five years in prison this past Friday in exchange for a guilty plea to charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kane County Judge David R. Kliment accepted the plea.

Jose T. Barboza-Lopez

Jose T. Barboza-Lopez will spend five years in prison for exposing himself and sexually abusing children at a pool in Elgin. (Credit: Elgin Police)

Prosecutors said the charges stem from an incident on July 2 of last year at the Wing Park Family Aquatic Center in Elgin. Barboza-Lopez allegedly exposed himself to multiple people and touched someone with his exposed genitalia. One of the victims is under age 13, police said at the time.

Barboza-Lopez was already forbidden by law from being in the pool park with children under 18 because of a 2016 Cook County conviction that banned him from places where minors are likely to be present, such as public parks. That conviction was for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old, authorities said.

Barboza-Lopez was also on probation for a 2016 burglary conviction in Kane County, prosecutors said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Barboza-Lopez must continue to register as a sex offender.

Barboza-Lopez has received 425 days’ credit for time already served in the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since he was first arrested in lieu of $500,000 bail.