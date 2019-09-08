



— Some people had the experience of a lifetime at Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” on Sunday, including a northwest suburban drumline that was called up to perform right alongside him.

As CBS 2’s Eric Cox reported, West performed to a sold-out crowd at Northerly Island Sunday morning, bringing the gospel to thousands.

Tickets for the free concert sold out mere minutes after being announced. Hundreds waited hours for the 9 a.m. show. Some turned it into a family affair.

“I got my parents, I got my girlfriend, I got my niece, I got my little brother. We all got tickets,” said Kenny Escobar. “Came to Sunday Service with the family, so doesn’t get no better than that.”

Chance the Rapper made a cameo at the “Sunday Service” concert – the 26-year-old Grammy winner even picked up the microphone himself.

But he was not the only local talent tapped to perform.

“The energy was just amazing,” said Dan Chamberlain of the Crystal Lake Strikers. “It was so much fun to be a part of that.”

Chamberlain told CBS 2 his phone rang late Friday night. The person on the other end told him “that Kanye was looking for a drumline,” Chamberlain said.

With only a day to go until the show, Chamberlain started making calls to members of his group, the Crystal Lake Strikers.

“He’s like, ‘You want to play for Kanye?’ and I was like ‘Yeah,’” said Megan Janis of the Crystal Lake Strikers. “And then I hung up and I was like freaking out!”

Janis plays the snare drum. She is one of more than 100 students involved in the 11-year-old nonprofit.

“At one point, I was engulfed by the crowd,” said Brendan Schoneberg.

Schoenberg was the youngest of the Strikers selected to perform with West. The Huntley High School senior made a cross with his drumsticks alongside Janis.

Schoenberg, 17, said he was supposed to be at work, but his boss “was actually supportive of it, which is really cool.”

Now, the Strikers are hoping for more support as they continue to grow. The group is in need of a permanent place to call their own.

“We’re really at a point where we need to find a home,” Chamberlain said.

After a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, members of the nonprofit are faithful that everything will work out.

If you’d like more information on the Strikers and how you can help, click here.