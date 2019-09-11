CHICAGO (CBS)– The 5-year-old boy credited with saving his family from a fire in July received a life-saving award from the Chicago Fire Department.
Jayden Espinosa saved his family of 13 from a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood by waking everyone up.
Jayden received the award Fire Commissioner Ford and the Chicago Fire Department Foundation on Wednesday.
Jayden Espinosa receives life saving award from Fire Commisioner Ford and the Chicago Fire Department Foundation for alerting residents and saving lives at a fire on Marshfield pic.twitter.com/k2j6xCzq9j
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 11, 2019
Firefighters said seven adults and six children were inside the burning home on Marshfield near 50th.
Family members said they were sleeping or unaware of the danger — except for 5-year-old Jayden.
“I was telling the things to Uncle James,” Jayden told CBS 2 back in July.
Young Jayden Espinosa wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. pic.twitter.com/PoXUpuhz32
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 11, 2019
According to Chicago fire officials, Jayden wants to be a firefighter.