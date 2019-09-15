CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds from miles around descended on Douglas Park on the city’s West Side this weekend for Riot Fest.
The music festival celebrated 15 years this year.
BIKINI KILL. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/z9OdAIcns9
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 16, 2019
Welcome to #RiotFest. pic.twitter.com/vvROWUV47A
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 15, 2019
The headliners included Blink-182, The Flaming Lips, and Jawbreaker on Friday; Slayer, Rise Against, Bloc Party, and the Wu-Tang Clan on Saturday; and Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, and Ween on Sunday.
The Raconteurs. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/oiv545xQQE
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 16, 2019
WEEN. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/eCFe2q9CSQ
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 16, 2019
Legends from Patti Smith to the B-52s, and from Anthrax to the Village People also took the stage, among many others.
PATTI SMITH. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/XUPfObOtZ1
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 15, 2019
The B-52s. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/4776PlWopd
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 15, 2019
Village People. #RiotFest pic.twitter.com/ns845J5CI6
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 15, 2019
Riot Fest was founded in Chicago in 2005. It specializes in punk, rock, alternative, metal, and hip-hop, and also features food vendors, sideshow performances, and carnival rides.
The festival had been in Humboldt Park before moving to Douglas Park in 2015.