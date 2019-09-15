  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Crowds from miles around descended on Douglas Park on the city’s West Side this weekend for Riot Fest.

The music festival celebrated 15 years this year.

The headliners included Blink-182, The Flaming Lips, and Jawbreaker on Friday; Slayer, Rise Against, Bloc Party, and the Wu-Tang Clan on Saturday; and Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, and Ween on Sunday.

Legends from Patti Smith to the B-52s, and from Anthrax to the Village People also took the stage, among many others.

Riot Fest was founded in Chicago in 2005. It specializes in punk, rock, alternative, metal, and hip-hop, and also features food vendors, sideshow performances, and carnival rides.

The festival had been in Humboldt Park before moving to Douglas Park in 2015.