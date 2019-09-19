



Adam Bramwell, a man considered a person of interest in the brutal slashing attack of a woman in Lincoln Park two months ago, has been extradited to Chicago, after he was arrested last month in Texas.

Federal marshals arrested Bramwell near Houston on Aug. 7 on a warrant for a carjacking that occurred five days before a 22-year-old woman was attacked near the DePaul University campus in Lincoln Park.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Bramwell on a Greyhound bus after they received a tip that he was on the bus. The U.S. Marshals told CBS 2 they started searching for Bramwell’s known traveling aliases – which led to a hit at the Houston Greyhound station. Following his arrest last month, he was brought back to Chicago on Tuesday.

Bramwell, 32, was wanted on felony arrest warrants for a carjacking and beating in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on July 13, and for violating parole after his recent release from prison. He had been paroled after serving about half of his sentence for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He also is considered a person of interest in the July 18 attack in Lincoln Park, but has not been charged in that case, Chicago police said.

Early on July 18, police say someone brutally slashed the 22-year-old victim in the face and neck on Halsted Street just south of Lincoln and Fullerton avenues.

The recent graduate was walking down the street when police say the suspect attacked the woman, whom they believe he was attempting to sexually assault.

The young woman was left for dead, bleeding from the face and neck when a Good Samaritan found her.

Following the attack, the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she was nearly killed. Her condition later was upgraded to serious.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the knife attack on July 24, which they say shows the suspect looking for cars to steal the day before the attack. The man is shown rolling up on a bicycle to 353 N. Desplaines St. in the Fulton River District and going through a garage before eventually making off with a car.

In the July 13 carjacking, police said a 56-year-old woman was pulling into her garage when a man with a knife ordered her out of the car and demanded money. He allegedly choked her, pulled her hair, knocked her to the ground, and drove off in her car.