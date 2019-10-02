AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The Aurora landlord whose building was shut down by the city was facing a criminal charge Wednesday.
Louis Giordano used to manage the old YMCA building at 480 Garfield Ave., which was turned into rental apartments.
The city ruled the building unsafe after several building code violations and flood damage.
According to documents provided by the city, building inspectors ordered the building to be vacated on July 1, due to the laundry list of violations.
The owner tried to repair the damage, but it was not enough. The Aurora Building Department said on Aug. 2, fire officials posted the building as unsafe. Days later, there was a sign posted saying the building was unlawfully occupied, and on Aug. 29, the fire alarm and some smoke detectors were not working.
The residents were put up for two weeks at a Rodeway Inn in North Aurora, but were left homeless afterward.
Giordano is now charged with criminal housing management.