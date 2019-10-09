



At 2:38 a.m. Monday, surveillance cameras captured the theft of the ATM from the Smoke Times smoke shop, 1850 W. Division St. The thieves broke in – leaving shattered glass on the ground – and went right to the back of the store.

The three men wearing masks and gloves are seen on surveillance first stealing some small items on the shelf and then they went for the 200-pound ATM. Then two of the men walk out with the machine while a third man went back to the shelf to steal more products.

In the video, the moment the offenders shattered the glass is captured.

The owner of the shop does not want to be identified, but told CBS 2 this is the third time his store has been burglarized.

“They broke the window and they took ATM machine and $800 to $1,000 for my stuff,” the owner said. “I’m very nervous. Right now, I’m shivering.”

Meanwhile, a similar incident happened barely an hour later at 5400 W. Madison St. in the Austin community, police said. The thieves also stole an ATM, police said.

There was also an attempt to steal an ATM in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street on the Near West Side at 4:34 a.m. on Saturday, but that time, the thieves could not manage to get the ATM out, police said.

In the Taylor Street incident, the three suspects were described as an African-American male in a gray hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans, an African-American male in a black hooded sweat shirt, and someone of an unknown sex or race.

In the Division Street incident, the three suspects were described as an African-American male wearing a gray or White Sox baseball cap, a black leather jacket with a yellow jacket underneath, and blue jeans; an African-American male wearing a black jacket with white Adidas stripes and white and black gym shoes; and someone of an unknown sex or race wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, gray jeans, and white gym shoes.

In the Madison Street incident, there were only two suspects mentioned. They were both of an unknown sex and race, and one was wearing a light-colored shirt and a dark jacket, the other a dark hooded sweat shirt, police said. Both were wearing face masks, police said.

The suspects’ getaway cars have described as a black utility vehicle, a red sport-utility vehicle, and a small silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or (312) 746-7066.