



— The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is Sunday, and here is what you need to know about the race.

Race start: The first wave of runners starts at 7:30 a.m. The second and third waves of runners step off at 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m. Start times are based on qualifying standards (faster runners start earlier). The race starts and finishes on Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

Get the app: The Chicago Marathon app allows fans to track runners, watch the race on their devices, and view an interactive course map. The 2019 mobile app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Where To Watch: Crowds are biggest on the north side of the course, but you can avoid that, if you want to get a better view.

Pro tip: Finding spots on the west side of the course allows fans to go to more than one location to watch the runners. For example, watch runners near mile 16 on the south side of Jackson, just east of Damen, then drive south on Ashland to Cermak, take Cermak east to Canalport and watch runners again between miles 20 and 21.

That also should give you time to make your way back downtown (you will have to drive farther south, past 35th Street and get on the Dan Ryan to get back into the Loop; or drive west to Western, then north to the Eisenhower and then east into the Loop) to greet runners after they finish. There is no viewing near the start and finish lines!

To view runners closest to the start of the race, go to Grand Avenue, between Columbus Drive and State Street, near Mile 1, or anywhere along State Street, between Grand Avenue and Jackson Boulevard.

To view runners closest to the finish of the race, go to the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Connect with friends and family after the race, at Runner Reunite. Alphabetical signs (A-Z) will be staged on Columbus Drive adjacent to the Biofreeze 27th Mile Post-Race Party to facilitate meeting locations by name.

Road closures: Be aware that roads along the course are closed during the race! Here are more details.

How long? Elite runners will finish in just over two hours. The masses will take four or five hours to complete the 26.2 miles