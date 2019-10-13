PLANO, Ill. (CBS) — A driver received a traffic citation after her car struck a hayride in Kendall County and left 11 people injured.
The Kendall County Sheriff’s office said around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, <a href="https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/10/12/hayride-involved-in-crash-in-kendall-county-several-injured/"deputies were called to River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive near Plano.
Police said Kaitlin Minick, 22, of DeKalb was driving west on River Road when her vehicle struck the back of the westbound hay wagon – which had 14 adult passengers aboard.
The wagon detached and flipped over; the car also flipped.
Police said 11 people from the hayride were taken to nearby hospitals, three of which were in serious condition, officials said.
Minick was treated and released at the scene, police said.
She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.