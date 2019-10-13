



— Police detectives on Sunday afternoon were interrogating a suspected gunman after five people were shot dead in the Northwest Side’s Dunning neighborhood the day before.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment complex in the 6700 block of West Irving Park Road., police said.

Investigators say a 67-year-old retired construction worker, who lived in the building for about 15 years, exited his apartment and walked into a neighbor’s apartment. He shot four people who were seated at a table eating dinner there, killing them all, police said.

He then went upstairs to the third floor, entered another apartment and fatally shot a woman there, police say. That woman was in critical condition, according to police officials, and also died late Saturday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified two of the five victims. One is identified as Tsvetanka Kostadinova, age unknown, and another is identified as Jolanta Topolska, 53.

Kostadinova was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, as were two other victims, the Medical Examiner’s office said. Another victim died of multiple gunshot wounds, and another died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Police earlier said the victims were three men and two women, all over 40 years of age.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were conducting a formal interrogation with the suspected gunman and were conferring with prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office on charges, police said.

Investigators recovered the shooter’s handgun and are looking into how he got it. Residents told police the man had anger management issues, and neighbors had complained about his behavior in the past, but nothing like the violence seen inside the building Saturday night.

The prior behavior was not reported to police and involved incidents of noise disturbances, exchanging dirty looks and bumping into each other. Police say the attack appears to be targeted, but the motive is unclear.

Police declined to comment further until charges are filed.