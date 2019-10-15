CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of smashing a bowling ball into someone’s head will appear in court Tuesday.
Officers say they received several phone tips identifying Demetrius Easton as the attacker.
The attack happened on Sept. 5 during a fight at Town Hall Bowl in Cicero.
A witness recorded the vicious hit on cell phone video.
Police say Easton is the man seen in the video lifting a 14 pound bowling ball high above his head and preparing to bring it down on Damante Williams.
The attack gave Williams a skull fracture and internal bleeding. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three days.
Detectives released a photo after the attack and with tips from others identified the man as Easton and got a warrant for his arrest.
On Sunday Calumet Park police came into contact with the 30-year-old, and arrested him after checking his name.
Easton is charged with first degree attempted murder.
If found guilty he could spend 30 years in prison.
He’s set to appear in bond court in Maywood at 9 a.m. Tuesday.