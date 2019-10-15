College Sports Pay-For-Play May Be Coming To IllinoisWhat it basically would do is allow a student athlete to use their own image likeness to benefit financially, something they're not currently allowed to do under NCAA Rules.

Kane, Nylander Score As Blackhawks Top Edmonton Oilers For Season's First WinPatrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers Monday night for their first win of the season.

Bears Place Long On Injured Reserve, Deal With Other Injured Players"I've seen how dominant he was. I've seen him pick 350 pound guys up off the ground. That's really hard to do if you guys don't know, and he would do that consistently. So it just really sucks because I remember what he used to do."

Baseball Report: ALCS And NLCS Dominated By Pitching So FarThe New York Yankees and Houston Astros are tied 1-1 in the ALCS, while the Washington Nationals lead the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NLCS.

CBS Sports Announces 2019-2020 College Basketball Schedule: Key Dates, How To WatchCBS Sports is set to air live coverage of 275 games and 12 conference tournaments during the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

Sports Announcer Jason Benetti On Being A Voice For Those With Cerebral PalsyA baseball team's announcer can be as much a part of its appeal as any player. Think of Vin Scully in Los Angeles, or of late legends like Red Barber in Brooklyn and Harry Caray at Wrigley Field.