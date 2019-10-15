CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — The second of two teens who were shot in the parking lot of the River Center mall last week also died, officials said Tuesday.
Tyrell Wade, 17, was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. Saturday of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of his death was a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The shooting happened on Thursday of last week. The other victim, Christin Ross, 18, was pronounced dead on Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the mall in front of a Macy’s store. The mall was placed on lockdown following the shooting.
“I’m doing make up for one of my clients, and all you hear is, ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!’” said Joy Watson, who works at Macy’s.
“All we heard was just a gunshot,” said mall employee Sheritta Glober. “And a few minutes later we saw a girl running, and it looks like she’s been hit in her leg. She was dripping blood.”
The mall reopened at its normal time at 10 a.m. Friday.
Calumet City police said the victims were targeted.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.