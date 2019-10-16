CHICAGO (CBS)– Athletes hoping for scholarships and teams hoping for playoff berths inside Chicago Public Schools are also hoping strike wraps up quickly.

Whitney Young High School is hosting Dunbar and the game was moved up 48-hours due to the strike.

Coaches, who get sidelined at midnight Wednesday, want to get as many games completed so they can be playoff eligible.

The game date was moved up, and the game location was a scramble too.

This is the first ever game at the new $4 million Michelle Obama Athletic Complex.

They have lights and refs, but no stands for fans, that’s how much of a scramble this was.

For student athletes hoping to show their stuff to college scouts, with major scholarship money on the line, a season frozen in place after Wednesday does them no good.

For players who’ve worked for months, only to have their playoff hopes put in jeopardy, this stings.

Having the contract expire mid-school year is part of the political posturing between the city and the teachers union, but for kids and families, the timing is brutal.

“It feels really unfair, it’s like we have no choice in this. We have nothing that we can do, just come out here, play hard, go 100% and hope for the best,” Whitney Young football player Jahari Walker said.

The clock is ticking on a contract and to get a regulation regular season on the books.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t get this settled and that their season relies on the vote that might or may not happen,” Father of a football player, Todd Raclaw said.

The IHSA said Wednesday this strike must end by October 29 or any CPS team that qualifies for playoffs will be forced to forfeit the first round of the playoffs.