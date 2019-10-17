CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools teachers are on strike Thursday morning and set to picket outside every CPS school. That means no school for 360,000 students.
Negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union and the City of Chicago halted over two major issues: class sizes and staffing.
Teachers say 1,300 classrooms are over crowded. They also want more librarians, nurses and counselors.
They want solutions to these issues written into the new contract.
Just Wednesday mayor Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city agreed to that but that the teachers’ union continued to add more requests, including 30 minutes of shorter instructional time in the morning and getting paid for unused sick days.
The teachers also want a 15% raise across a three-year deal. The city offered a 16% raise across five years.
“I am here because I am fighting to make our students a priority,” said Andrea Park, who works at Robert Fulton Elementary. “My school does not have a librarian. We have a library with books, but there is no librarian. So guess what. I have to be the librarian.”
“There’s a specific provision in the contract now. The union has said that’s not good enough,” Lightfoot said Wednesday. “We put together a framework based on conversations with the union that is different from the current contract provisions regarding class sizes.”
The teachers’ union has said it will continue negotiating.