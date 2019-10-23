CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have apprehended three suspects who are accused of stealing a car with two children inside on the Northwest Side last week.
Dimari Terry, 18, of the 4900 block of West Concord Place, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a passenger under 16, one count of vehicular hijacking, and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said. He was the driver in the incident, police said.
Tramaine Watson, 18, of the 5800 block of West Division Street, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, other weapons charges, and violating a bail bond, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, police said.
Watson and the 16-year-old boy got into the stolen vehicle with Terry, police said.
The SUV was stolen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of West Montrose Avenue, near Marmora Avenue, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said. A 39-year-old mother fought back at the gas station where a man got into her car with her children and stole it, police said.
The car slowed down in a nearby neighborhood. The driver dropped off the 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl he took off with, and then sped away.
CBS 2 was told the mother was doing all right as of late Friday, as were her children.