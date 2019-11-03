CHICAGO (CBS) — Erik Hernandez, 14, has been missing from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood since Friday.
Police said he was last seen on the 3300 block of West 61st Place, and was wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants.
Erik is a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic boy, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he might be in the company of 14-year-old Lourdes Pardo, who also has been missing since Friday.
Lourdes was reported missing Friday from the 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said.
Lourdes is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and a light complexion. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
She may be carrying a black backpack with brown suede on the bottom, and may be in the company of someone named Erik Hernandez who has also been reported missing.
Anyone who sees Lourdes or Erik should call 911 or contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.