



— A Chicago family was set to file a lawsuit on Thursday, after saying police pointed guns at them upon wrongly raiding their home.

It is a story that our CBS 2 Investigators broke last month. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looked into why the family is alleging police misconduct.

Back in August, the family said officers shattered their door and stormed their apartment. The Problem is that it wasn’t the right address.

Toni Tate and her two adult children and baby girl were met with handguns, and at least one officer had a high-powered rifle.

Tate’s 18-year-old son, Christopher, was handcuffed. Her daughter, Cierra Harbin, was holding the 3-month-old baby when she told CBS2 Investigator Dave Savini that police pointed guns at all of them.

“I kept saying: ‘I have a baby! I have a baby!’ And it was like he wasn’t listening,” Cierra said. “So when the man came around the corner, he was pointing his gun at me while she was in my arms, and I just holding her and just crying and just praying that they didn’t shoot me, because he didn’t see what was in my arms.”

It turned out police had bad information from an informant. CBS 2 Investigators discovered that police failed to verify the informant’s tip independently.

Records show the man they were looking for has never lived at the Tates’ address and has an address in Milwaukee.

An attorney for the family will be filing a federal lawsuit later Thursday morning.

<a href="https://cbslocalcorp.wufoo.com/forms/x1ewdf860s5k3vz/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

CBS 2 has uncovered a pattern of police officers raiding wrong homes. Read about it here: