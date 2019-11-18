CHICAGO (CBS) — A backpack with electronics inside began smoking on a Southwest Airlines plane as passengers were boarding for a flight from Chicago Midway to Austin, Texas.
Flight attendants put the electronics in a special fire containment bag on-board, a Southwest spokesman said in an email.
The incident happened around 10:13 a.m.
There were no injuries.
Southwest booked the passengers of a different flight.
Last month, a bag being loaded onto an airplane at Midway Airport exploded after it was run over by a luggage vehicle, according to Chicago police.
Chicago police said a cell phone battery or charger may have been the cause. TSA policy states batteries and chargers should not be packed in checked baggage.
Between Jan. 1 2006 and Oct. 1, 2019 there are have 252 incidents in which lithium batteries began to smoke, catch fire or explode, according to FAA statistics. The incidents have become more common in the past four or five years.
