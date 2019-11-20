



The UpBeat Music and Arts Center was locked tight Wednesday, but from videos posted to its Facebook page, it’s easy to see that it’s a place where teens have found their voice and place in music.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more on the place where a 15-year-old student, injured during a shootout in Old Irving Park, called his second home.

On that same page owner, Scott Barbeau addressed Tuesday night’s shooting saying “…students and staff were kept safe, thanks to the quick and courageous efforts of our teachers.”

He also sent out his “thoughts and prayers” to the injured intern who’s studied and performed at the school for years.

The school said the front entrance is secured with keypads and a buzz entry system. The 15-year-old intern was completing his front desk shift Tuesday night, and as a parent passed through the open door, so did the bank robber.

As shots were fired the 15-year-old was hit in the arm and the bullet lodged in his chest. Behind another closed door, in a larger music space seen earlier on social media, about ten students and four teachers were rehearsing.

The 15-year-old is a student at Lane Tech High School. His band has performed at Riotfest and has posted multiple songs online. In a letter the school’s principal informed families the school’s grief counselors and “crisis team” are available for those traumatized by the incident.

In the meantime UpBeat, which teaches as many as 200 students, is unsure how soon it will open again.

UpbeatMusic in Irving Park closed after bank recovery and police chases ends there in gunfire, a 15-year-old intern is shot @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/iLNvpC9FuQ — Vince Gerasole (@vincegerasole) November 20, 2019

At the end of the day, the student was related to three families: his family at Lane Tech, his family at UpBeat Music Center and his family at his bedside.