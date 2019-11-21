CHICAGO (CBS) — On Chicago’s West Side, two police cars were left smashed up on Thursday, while five officers were left hurt.
As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, at least one officer was recovering at Stroger Hospital of Cook County late Thursday afternoon. The others were taken to other hospitals, but authorities said they’re going to be okay.
Just after 10 a.m. Thursday as police were responding to shots fired, things took a very sudden turn.
“We heard a loud crash,” said witness Dereck Mosby.
One unmarked police sport-utility vehicle SUV and a marked SUV collided near Fransciso Avenue and Jackson Boulevaon the West Side around 10:30 a.m. The unmarked car was seen near a small playlot outside Calhoun North Elementary School.
Two cop cars. One marked. The other undercover, wrecked as it plowed through an iron fence. The airbags inside the car deployed.
“They was chasing somebody and police ended up running into each other,” added witness Eishia Crusa. “He ran into the whole tree and the pole, the gate too.”
As for the car they were pursuing, it didn’t go far. It was found abandoned just two miles away.
CPD didn’t say whether there were multiple people in the car. No one is in custody.