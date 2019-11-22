



His suspected accomplice, Christopher Willis, led police on high-speed chase that ended in Old Irving Park gun battle Tuesday night.

“You got me,” Murphy, who is believed to be the getaway driver, told investigators.

He said the bank robbery was Willis’ idea but he needed the money.

Willis shot a Chicago Police officer, and then was shot and killed in a gun battle with Des Plaines police inside a music school.

"Shut up, go back here, give me the money." That's what Willis told Bank of America employees before he pressed a gun into a teller's back, according to the federal indictment. @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 22, 2019

The gunfire in the music school also wounded a boy who was just there taking a piano lesson.

FBI agents, and Chicago, Des Plaines, and Illinois State Police officers were able to track the suspect’s movements. Chicago Police were waiting when the suspect got off the Kennedy Expressway at Irving Park Road at about 6:53 p.m., Johnson said.

Upon seeing Chicago Police at Irving Park Road near Kildare Avenue, the robbery suspect fired at the vehicles – striking a Chicago Police officer in the head, Johnson said. The officer suffered a skull fracture and was in serious condition.

Des Plaines police continued their pursuit, which eventually ended in a music school, believed to be UpBeat Music and Arts at 4318 W. Irving Park Rd. Des Plaines police and the suspect exchanged gunfire, and the 32-year-old suspect was shot and killed, Johnson said.

A 15-year-old bystander who was in the music school for a piano lesson at the time of the shooting was shot in the arm and the abdomen in the melee. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where his condition was critical, but later stabilized.

No shots were fired by Chicago Police officers.

Following the robbery, police in Des Plaines were able to capture Murphy, who fled on foot.

Murphy’s detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.