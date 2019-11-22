  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Forecasts show a rather quiet weekend ahead for weather, as a system passes just to the south Saturday.

Keep in mind if you’re headed to the city’s tree lighting ceremony, tonight will be clear with a low temperature of 27.

Saturday could see a stray sprinkle or flurry, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with a high of 40 degrees.

But Sunday and Monday appear calm — partly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-high 40s.

Tuesday is likely to be wet as the next weather system shapes up over the plains. Far northwest areas and Wisconsin could have snow, while Chicago will likely experience rain.

For now, expect a mostly cloudy Thanksgiving day, with a high of 42 degrees.

 

