CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver has been ticketed after running into two women, ages 72 and 91, while turning onto Inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.
The accident happened at 6:38 p.m. at Inner Lake Shore Drive and Cedar Street, police said.
The driver, a 58-year-old man, said he made a left turn onto the northbound Inner Drive from Cedar Street and struck the two women.
The driver said he did not see anyone in the crosswalk when he made the turn, police said.
The victims were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The younger woman suffered a fractured pelvis, while the older woman suffered fractured ribs, cuts to the face, and abrasions to the right elbow and knee, police said.
The driver was issued two citations for failing to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.