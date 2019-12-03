



— The shoreline on the north end of Rogers Park is vanishing before residents’ eyes.

We’ve been tracking the rapid erosion in Rogers Park for months on CBS 2. Now, residents tell CBS 2’s Tara Molina they are waiting on a real fix.

Video showing waves crashing over piers on the shoreline speaks for itself – Lake Michigan is showing Rogers Park no mercy.

RELATED: Construction Noise May Annoy, But Brings Hope For End To Beach Erosion In Rogers Park | Crews To Install Boulders Along Shore At Juneway Beach To Fight Lakefront Erosion In Rogers Park | Erosion Barrier Boulders To Go Up In Rogers Park| High Waves Reach Roofs, Threaten Homes On Lakefront In Rogers Park | North Side Shoreline Faces Increased Erosion While Residents Wait For A Permanent Fix | Weather, Erosion Decimating Juneway, Rogers and Howard Beaches

Massive mounds of rock have been set up as a temporary fix – meant to save what’s left of the shoreline here. But beach access and a long-term solution still have folks in Rogers Park on edge.

Erosion has been progressing rapidly, and concrete has been cracking and crumbling along the shoreline. And that is only one of the concerns of longtime residents like Mimi Tony.

“The destruction is incredible, and how fast that the destruction has happened is really scary,” Tony said.

And it is happening just inches from homes – in some cases, closer.

“With every big storm, we lose maybe two feet of soil,” a man who lives nearby said.

Crews have been busy installing tons of rock to stabilize what’s left of the highest-risk beaches – located at Howard Street and to the north.

It’s one part of the shoreline stabilization project in place right now. And it means, for the next three to five years, the “beaches” in the area will be covered with big rocks.

“It would be tragic if we didn’t have access,” the man said.

There would be only two beaches left.

“We really want beach access. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but just so we can get down to the water, safely,” Tony said.

Rogers Park residents made their voices heard at a jam-packed meeting updating the project Tuesday night, held by Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), the Chicago Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Park District.

But a big question remains – there are temporary fixes in place, that everyone is told will buy the area a few years. But what is the long-term plan?

Hadden told us we will be waiting a while for those details.

“The lake has taken away the beach. What I could say confidently is that we probably won’t see a final plan for several years,” she said.

The work happening now has an estimated price tag of about $1 million.