CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police will talk about charges against a teenager they say shot and killed a nurse last month in Little Village.
The family of nurse Frank Aguilar may speak about his murder.
Aguilar had just finished his nursing shift and was on his way to his sister’s house when he was shot and killed.
Aquilar was shot in the chest on Nov. 12 outside his sister’s home in Little Village.
He was still wearing his scrubs from work at the time and was carrying laundry and snacks for his niece and nephew.
His family says he called 911 and even gave himself first aid, but later died at the hospital.
Armando Lopez, 19, was arrested a few days later after a car chase from Little Village all the way to west Chatham.
Police said the SUV he was in matched the description of the car used in Aguilar’s shooting.
But he wasn’t formally charged with Aguilar’s murder until Wednesday.
Later Thursday morning, CBS 2 we’ll be asking police why it took so long for charges to finally come down.