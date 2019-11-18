



NO BOND for 19-year-old Armando Lopez for fleeing police. Police are still investigating possible connection to death of Frank Aguilar. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/v850WPBGhH — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 18, 2019

— Armando Lopez, who was ordered held without bond after he was charged in a vehicle pursuit connected to the murder of a nurse in Little Village, has a record of gun offenses over the past year, court records show.

Lopez, 19, of the 2800 block of South Christina Avenue, was charged over the weekend with felony aggravated fleeing, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police and driving on a revoked license. He also got three tickets for not stopping at stop signs. He has not been charged in the shooting death.

In October 2018, Lopez was arrested for allegedly breaking into cars. He was released on an I-bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay any money, and the charges were dropped in February. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

He was already on bond when he was arrested Friday night after leading police on a 12-mile chase that started in Little Village and ended when the SUV he was driving crashed into several cars in Chatham. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZcO2HQQBe9 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 18, 2019

The same month that those charges were dropped — he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and driving on a revoked license. Then in March, he was also charged with carrying a shotgun without a valid gun license. He pleaded not guilty and again was released on bond.

He was on bond when he was arrested this weekend.

Lopez was one of two people who were taken into custody early Saturday after a chase from Little Village all the way to West Chatham. The other was released without charges.

Police say the SUV matches the description of the car CAUGHT ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO in the shooting death of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar. He’s the nurse who was shot outside his sister’s home last week. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KKNKQ33Ra7 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) November 18, 2019

The vehicle in which Lopez was apprehended matched the description of the offender’s vehicle in the drive-by shooting death of Frank Aguilar, 32, last week.

At 11:47 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, Ogden District Traffic Pursuit officers spotted the gray sport-utility vehicle several miles southeast to West Chatham.

Illinois State Police were also involved in the chase, which involved the Dan Ryan Expressway. State Police spotted the vehicle in the southbound Dan Ryan express lanes at 47th Street, and the vehicle crashed into another vehicle just off the expressway at 75th Street and Lafayette Avenue, state police said.

Aguilar, 32, was still wearing his scrubs from work when he was shot and killed Tuesday night. He was carrying laundry and snacks for his niece and nephew.

His uncle, Joshua Alcazar, said Saturday that he woke up the family to let them know about the arrests.