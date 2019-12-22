CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning two people suspected of opening fire at a house party in Englewood overnight, wounding 13 people.

“There are two subjects that we’re looking at very closely at this time,” Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Police said one person was critically wounded, and eight others were seriously injured.

Waller said the shooting happened at a house party in honor of the life of a man who was slain in April. Dozens of officers were called to the scene near 57th and May around 12:30 a.m.

After a dispute at the party, someone started shooting inside the house, Waller said. As people were fleeing the house, at least one of those people started shooting at others who were running outside.

“It looks like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” Waller said.

One person who left the house also started shooting at a vehicle as it was driving by the house.

Waller said it was unclear how many people were shooting inside the house, but said two shooters were caught on video outside the house.

“So we had three different scenes all within a close proximity, but where shell casings were found at three different locations; and looking at the POD video, you can see pretty clearly how three different incidents of someone firing a weapon in three different locations,” Waller said.

Police said 13 people were injured. The youngest victim was 16 years old, the oldest was 48.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back, and was at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition;

A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and was at St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition;

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was in serious condition at St. Bernard;

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, and was at Stroger Hospital in serious condition;

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest and lower back, and was in serious condition at St. Bernard;

A 27-year-old woman was shot in both legs, and was in serious condition at University of Chicago;

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and was in serious condition at University of Chicago;

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was in serious condition at University of Chicago;

A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and was in serious condition at University of Chicago;

A 48-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and was in good condition at Stroger;

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left foot, and was in good condition at St. Bernard;

A 27-year-old man was shot in the lower right leg, and was in good condition at University of Chicago

A female, whose age isn’t known, suffered a graze wound to her chest, and walked away after refusing medical attention from paramedics.

Two people were being questioned Sunday morning, including the 25-year-old man who was in serious condition at St. Bernard.

“He’s a person that we’re looking at as possibly the initiator, or possibly someone who was firing a weapon,” Waller said.

Waller said the other person being questioned was arrested with a revolver in his possession.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) said she received several phone calls from the block where the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. She said there were at least 20 police cars at the scene already when she arrived a short time later.

“This is a wonderful block. From my understanding, this was in a vacant unit upstairs, this incident,” she said. “I’m actually going to go back to the block to find out some information from the residents that live on that block.”

Coleman said she was “very saddened, very disappointed that our children, this is their welcoming into not only the Christmas holiday, but to their Christmas break.”

Waller said there would be increased police presence in the area through the weekend.