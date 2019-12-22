



— Following a mass shooting that wounded 13 people during a memorial party in Englewood, some people looked to their faith for comfort.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, a service at the Canaan Community Church at Garfield Boulevard and Paulina Street sought to bring joy this holiday season.

But this Sunday, it came with an unexpected moment of deep prayer and reflection.

“It’s living in the tension of, there’s hurt, but there’s also love, joy and peace,” said Pastor Jonathan Brooks.

The Canaan Community Church is not too far from the site at 57th and May streets where 13 people were shot in the early morning hours Sunday.

The youngest victim of the shooting was just 16.

“Children shouldn’t have to think about Christmas as one of the worst times,” said church member Brian Dunn.

On Sunday, people in the area had very little to say – even to police.

Some who were walking in and around the home where the shooting happened wore red shirts with a picture of the gun victim’s life they were remembering Saturday night.

The party where the shooting happened was a memorial for 22-year-old Lonell Irvin, who was shot and killed on April 26 near State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive. Police said Irvin tried to carjack a 41-year-old man at gunpoint. The driver, a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own gun and shot Irvin in the head.

Sunday would have been Irvin’s 23rd birthday.

Brooks said he knew of Irvin before Irvin died, and he is also bound to know someone who was hurt in the overnight shooting.

“We have a room; a house full of people who have unchecked trauma who find themselves making poor decisions. And so this is why we have to deal with just the deeper issues of pain and hurt in our community,” Brooks said.

“Our people become numb and we think that this is normal. And this is not normal,” added Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th).

Coleman walked the area on Sunday. She called the block where the shooting happened very close-knit.

Coleman said she was shocked and was looking for answers and how to move on. She is working with Chicago Police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and even Gov. J.B. Pritzker for help.

“Let’s wake up,” Coleman said. “Come together. Become unified. Get prepared for a safe holiday.”

A man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in after being apprehended at the site of the shooting. Marciano White, 37, of the 9300 block of South Longwood Drive, was charged with the felony count late Sunday.

But he is not charged in the shooting itself.

An anti-violence rally is planned for the area for Monday. A similar one was held just months ago in nearby West Englewood – after six people were shot, two of them children, at a baby shower.