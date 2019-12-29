  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter Sunday evening in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman who was on winter break from college in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Lafayette Hodges, 18, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Lafayette Hodges

Lafateytte Hodges, 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Lyniah Bell, 19, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Credit Chicago Police)

Police said Hodges turned himself in to the Harrison (11th) District station on Saturday around 4:04 a.m. after the shooting that killed Lyniah Bell in the 8100 block of South Maryland Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday. A witness reported hearing a gunshot while Bell was in the bedroom.

Bell was found shot in the head. Police said her death might have been related to domestic violence.

Lyniah Bell

Lyniah Bell, 19, was found shot to death in a home on South Maryland Avenue. (Courtesy: Sam Brown)

“The family is not taking it pretty well. You know, this is our baby girl. There’s questions that are unanswered; still a lot of question marks. Why did it happen?” Bell’s cousin, Sam Brown, told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross on Saturday night.

Bell graduated from the North Lawndale College Prep Collins campus, 1313 S. Sacramento Dr., last school year. The charter high school said she was home from Michigan State University during winter break.

Police did not immediately specify Sunday night why Hodges was charged with involuntary manslaughter rather than murder.