HANOVER PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Icy road conditions prompted police in Hanover Park to close Lake Street at Illinois Route 390 Monday evening.
Hanover Park police asked motorists to avoid Lake Street at Route 390 and said it is temporarily closed.
There have been traffic accidents in the area, and the Illinois Department of Transportation was headed in to de-ice and restore the roadway.
Temperatures were dropping and light snow was falling across the Chicago area Monday night.
In Valparaiso, Indiana, State Route 49 was also closed due to numerous crashes Monday evening.