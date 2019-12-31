



Thousands of fetal remains found on personal property associated with Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, an Indiana abortion doctor who died in September, will remain unidentified, barring new information that might be provided from any of his former patients, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities in Will County, Illinois, found more than 2,200 fetal remains in Klopfer’s garage in southwest suburban Crete Township after his death. His family has said they found them in the garage, and never knew he’d been storing them there.

Weeks later, more remains were found in his car. In all, authorities found Klopfer had improperly stored more than 2,400 fetal remains on personal property.

Hundreds of thousands of health records from Klopfer’s practice also were left abandoned in his former clinics, as well as storage units and another garage he owned.

Although the remains were found in Illinois, records indicated all the abortions had been performed at Klopfer’s clinics in Indiana, so Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s has been investigating the discovery.

A preliminary report from Hill’s office found the remains are from abortions performed between 2000 and 2003. However, because Klopfer did not properly dispose of the remains, or notify patients about their medical records, authorities can’t confirm the identities of the individual remains.

“Based on the poor conditions of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records, it is not possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains,” Hill’s report stated.

Hill said the only possibility for identifying any of the remains is if individual former patients contact his office and provide more information authorities could link to the remains found on Klopfer’s properties.

“There may be some possibility based on the info they would provide. Certainly if someone has that interest, we have set up a hotline. We have encouraged people to contact us. We will give them whatever information we can. Anyone who feels the need to contact us and has the interest, please do so,” Hill said.

Anyone who believes they might have a connection to any of the remains or medical records can contact Hill’s office at questions@atg.in.gov or (317) 234-6663.

The state now plans to have the remains buried “in a respectful and dignified manner,” and will safeguard Klopfer’s medical records until they can be properly destroyed.

At one time, Klopfer had three abortion clinics in Indiana – in Gary, Fort Wayne and South Bend. Authorities said the remains found were from 2000 to 2002, which coincides with when Klopfer maintained the clinics in Indiana.

The doctor, who died September 3, made the Crete Township property his home for the last 29 years. At some point, and it’s unclear when, he started bringing work home.

The osteopathic physician had performed abortions, mostly in Indiana, for decades.

CBS 2 uncovered his Indiana medical license was revoked in 2015 for “failure to keep abreast of current professional theory or practice.”

His license to practice in the state of Illinois expired in the 1990s.

As for the practice of taking the remains home?

It’s considered medical waste. The state of Illinois demands that such material “will be handled in a safe and responsible manner.” Not kept, as sources CBS 2, near the garage of the doctor’s home.

While CBS 2 was told there’s no evidence that surgeries were performed there, little else is known about how the material was stored, transported or who the women were.

Officials have said Klopfer’s has been cooperating, and maintained they never knew he used their home as an illegal storage facility for his practice.