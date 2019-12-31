



— A man was punched in the face and robbed Tuesday evening on the Red Line near the Grand Avenue stop.

At 7:55 p.m., the 22-year-old man was on a Chicago Transit Authority train on the Red Line when he was approached by a man who punched him in face and took property from him, police said.

This was the third attack on the Red Line in and around the downtown area this week.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a mixed-gender group of six to 10 young attackers beat and robbed two men on the Lake Street CTA Red Line platform.

One of their victims was a 61-year-old man heading north on a Red Line train around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 61-year-old got off the train at State and Lake streets when the group of young people began harassing him.

The victim said two of the young men followed him onto the train platform and pushed him into some of a young women that were with them.

Then the entire group attacked, punching the 61-year-old repeatedly and stealing his bag.

A 21-year-old man saw this happening and tried to help, but the group beat him up, too, and stole his cell phone.

The attackers ran off. The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with cuts to their faces.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman told officers that she and her friend, a 23-year-old woman, were on the train near the Roosevelt stop when a mixed-gender group of assailant got on.

One female assailant got into a quarrel with the older woman, while a second assailant hit the woman in the back of the head and caused her to fall, police said. The assailants kicked and stomped on the woman’s back and rib area, and then ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with bruised ribs. She also said some of her personal belongings were missing, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating in all the cases. No one is in custody.