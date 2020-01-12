CHICAGO (CBS) — Airlines at O’Hare and Midway airports have canceled nearly 100 flights on Sunday, a day after windy and slick conditions forced them to cancel more than 1,200 flights on Saturday.
As of 6:45 a.m., there had been 93 canceled flights at O’Hare International Airport, and two canceled flights at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Winds that had gusted at up to 55 mph have died down, and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain has moved out of the Chicago area.
CHECK: Nationwide Flight Info From The FAA | O’Hare Updates | Midway Updates
While it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday, there will be only a chance for more drizzle and snow overnight, leaving mostly favorable conditions at the airports throughout the day.