



— Chicago Police Officer James Hunt was caught on camera saying, “I kill mother——s,” in a video that went viral in 2018.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards later discovered that Hunt said that four years after he actually killed 17-year-old Deshawn Pittman – shooting him 10 times. It was all mapped out in Pittman’s autopsy report, which was viewed by his grandmother as she cried on camera.

But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Thursday, the public may never know about cases like Hunt’s if the union representing Chicago Police officers gets its way – and convinces the Illinois Supreme Court to allow for the destruction of all officer misconduct records older than five years.

“What’s terrifying is that what’s at risk – and not to be Chicken Little here – is that hundreds of thousands – of police misconduct records – can go up in smoke,” said University of Chicago law professor Craig Futterman. “And that means forever. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Futterman helped lead the 10-year fight to get those CPD misconduct records released. He also led the charge for the federal consent decree now in place mandating that the Chicago Police correct history of violations, torture, and abuse.

“They’re talking about blowing up the very records the court needs, that the city needs, that the people of Chicago need to actually remedy these civil rights violations,” Futterman said.

“My own hope is that the court is taking it in order to just definitively put the issue to rest,” said Jamie Kelvin, founder of the Invisible Institute – a public website that contains all police misconduct records.

Kelvin also fought for the release of the records, and said court after court has ruled the records are public information.

But the Fraternal Order of Police is now arguing that keeping the records public forever violates a provision in its collective bargaining agreement with the city.

Chicago Police Interim Supt. Charlie Beck has mixed feelings, especially when it comes to founded and unfounded reports.

“Do the full details of those need to be revealed? I think that’s a different question,” Beck said this week. “Sustained complaints, you know, I don’t have such an issue with.”

The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this spring.

In a statement the mayor’s office said: